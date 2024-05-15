Nelson Velazquez's Three-Run Blast Secures 4-2 Win Over Mariners
In a thrilling Tuesday night showdown in Seattle, the Kansas City Royals evened the series against the Mariners with a crucial 4-2 victory.
The Mariners initially took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Luke Raley launched a solo home run off Michael Wacha, his third of the season, sending a line drive screaming over the right field fence to put Seattle up 1-0.
The game remained tightly contested until the seventh inning when the Royals made their big move. Bobby Witt Jr. led off with a walk, setting the stage for a dramatic shift in momentum. Although Vinnie Pasquantino grounded out, Logan Gilbert's decision to intentionally walk Salvador Perez showed the Mariners' respect for the future Hall of Fame catcher. However, this move backfired when Michael Massey struck out, leaving it all up to Nelson Velazquez, who did not disappoint, as he blasted a towering three-run homer to left-center, breaking the game wide open and putting Kansas City ahead 3-1. This prompted Seattle to pull starter Logan Gilbert for reliever Trent Thornton.
The Royals continued to press in the top of the eighth. Maikel Garcia lined a single to left field, driving in Hunter Renfroe to extend Kansas City's lead to 4-1.
Seattle attempted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth as Mitch Haniger connected on an opposite-field home run, cutting the deficit to two. However, Royals' closer James McArthur steadied the ship and secured the save, ensuring Kansas City held on for the 4-2 win.
This victory was significant for the Royals, bringing their record to 26-18 and showcasing their resilience after a tough 6-2 loss on Monday. Seattle, now 23-20, faces pressure as both teams look ahead to the series decider, where the Royals aim to continue their momentum and claim the series win.