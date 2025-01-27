$2.5 Million Ex-Giants Veteran Named 'Cost-Effective Target' For Royals
The Kansas City Royals may not have a ton of budget wiggle room, but they still have to keep scouring free agency for bargains.
In 2024, the Royals' outfield was abysmal offensively, with MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe all turning in below-average seasons at the plate. And in 2025, those are currently the projected starters for the Royals across the outfield from left to right.
Even if finding a star to take one of those three players' spots full-time is out of the Royals' price range, Kansas City should at least be looking to supplement their outfield with a veteran acquisition, especially if they can get one for dirt cheap.
Would a certain 10-year veteran on-base machine make sense for the Royals in 2025?
On Saturday, Rachael Millanta of FanSided named ex-San Francisco Giants outfielder/first baseman Mark Canha as a "good free-agent fit" for the Royals this season.
"Spotrac projects Canha will land an affordable one-year, $2.5 million contract for 2025, making the veteran an extremely cost-effective target for the Royals," Millanta wrote.
"With five playoff campaigns under his belt, Canha has a lot of experience that could benefit the Royals' clubhouse, and for a projected payroll hit of just $2.5 million, Kansas City could desperately use the outfield depth, even if he's just used as a platoon bat."
Canha, who is entering his age-36 season, has always been a great on-base guy, putting up a .349 career mark and twice leading Major League Baseball in hit-by-pitches. His power doesn't seem to be in the 20-homer range anymore, but he managed a 99 OPS+ in 125 games last season, and likely still has more in the tank.
It might not be an exciting addition, but bringing in Canha would at least give the Royals an extra look in their lineup and another veteran to help bring some of the younger hitters like Melendez and Maikel Garcia continue to grow.
