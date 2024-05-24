Royals Extend Winning Streak to Seven With Road Win Over Rays
The Kansas City Royals (33-19, second in AL Central) upped their winning streak to seven after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays (25-27, fourth in AL East) 8-1 on Friday night at Tropicana Field.
The Rays struck first and the team's sole run came in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI groundout by Jonathan Aranda.
However, the Royals answered back and scored eight unanswered runs on an bases-loaded drawn walk by Nelson Velazquez and an RBI groundout by Hunter Renfroe in the fourth, a three-run home run by Michael Massey in the fifth, an RBI single by Garrett Hampson in the sixth, a solo home run by Bobby Witt Jr. and an RBI doubly by Freddy Fermin in the seventh.
Massey exited the game in the sixth inning with lower back tightness and did not return.
Kansas City ace Seth Lugo (8-1, 1.74 ERA) made his 12th start of the year where he allowed one earned run on four hits, walked two batters, and struck out three in seven innings of work. Sam Long and Carlos Hernandez made appearances out of the bullpen.
Royals Starting Lineup:
Rays Starting Lineup:
3B Maikel Garcia
1B Yandy Diaz
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
2B Brandon Lowe
DH Vinnie Pasquantino
RF Jonny DeLuca
1B Salvador Perez
3B Isaac Paredes
2B Michael Massey
DH Jonathan Aranda
C Freddy Fermin
LF Randy Arozarena
LF Nelson Velazquez
SS Jose Caballero
RF Hunter Renfroe
C Alex Jackson
CF Garrett Hampson
CF Jose Siri
P Seth Lugo
P Shawn Armstrong
How it Happened:
Bottom 9:
- Jose Caballero flies out to end the game. Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1.
- Randy Arozarena flies out.
- Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda flies out.
- Kansas City makes a pitching change. Carlos Hernandez comes into the game in relief of Sam Long.
Top 9:
- Nelson Velazquez flies out to end the top half of the inning. Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1.
- Freddy Fermin flies out.
- Kyle Isbel hits a one-out single.
- Kansas City's Salvador Perez lines out for the first out of the inning.
- Tampa Bay makes a pitching change. Richard Lovelady enters the game in relief of Phil Maton.
Bottom 8:
- Isaac Paredes flies out to end the inning. Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1.
- Jonny DeLuca strikes out swinging on a 95mph four-seam fastball.
- Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe flies out to center field.
- Kansas City makes a pitching change. Sam Long enters the game in relief of Seth Lugo.
Top 8:
- Vinnie Pasquantino hits into a double play to end the top half of the inning. Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1.
- Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging on an 86 mph cutter.
- Maikel Garcia draws a walk to laod up the bases for the Royals.
- Renfroe advances to third on a wild pitch.
- Garrett Hamspon draws a walk, Renfroe advances to second.
- Kansas City's Hunter Renfroe draws a leadoff walk.
- Tampa Bay makes a pitching change. Phil Maton comes into the game in relief of Tyler Alexander.
Bottom 7:
- Yandy Diaz lines out to end the inning. Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1.
- Jose Siri reaches base on a fielder's choice, Caballero is tagged out at second base.
- Alex Jackson pops up.
- Tampa Bay's Jose Caballero hits a leadoff single.
Top 7:
- Nelson Velazquez pops up to end the top half of the inning. Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1.
- Freddy Fermin hits an RBI double. Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1.
- Kyle Isbel strikes out looking on an 89 mph sinker.
- Salvador Perez flies out.
- Vinnie Pasquantino gets hit by a pitch.
- Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr., hits a solo home run to center field. Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 1.
Bottom 6:
- Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging to end the inning. Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 1.
- Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes pops up.
- Kansas City's Kyle Isbel enters the game at center field and Hampson moves to second base.
Top 6:
- Maikel Garcia lines out to end the top half of the inning. Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 1.
- Hampson is thrown out attempting to steal third.
- Hampson steals second.
- Garrett Hampson hits an RBI single. Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 1.
- Hunter Renfroe hits a double into left field.
- Kansas City's Nelson Velazquez flies out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 5:
- Jonny DeLuca pops up to end the inning, stranding two runners on base. Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 1.
- Brandon Lowe draws a four-pitch walk.
- Yandy Diaz hits a two-out double into center field.
- Jose Siri flies out to right field.
- Tampa Bay's Alex Jackson grounds out.
Top 5:
- Freddy Fermin strikes out swinging on an 89 mph four-seam fastball to end the top half of the inning. Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 1.
- Michael Massey hits a three-run home run to right-center field. Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 1.
- Salvador Perez gets hit by a pitch.
- Vinnie Pasquantino pops up.
- Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging on an 89 mph four-seam fastball.
- Garcia steals second.
- Kansas City's Maikel Garcia hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 4:
- Jose Caballero strikes out swinging on an 80 mph curveball to end the inning. Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1.
- Randy Arozarena grounds out.
- Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda strikes out looking on a sinker that just caught the corner of the zone.
Top 4:
- Garrett Hampson strikes out on a foul tip to end the top half of the inning. Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1.
- Hunter Renfroe reaches base on a fielder's choice and brings in a run. Fermin advances to third, Velazquez is thrown out at second base. Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1.
- Nelson Velazquez draws a bases-loaded walk which brings in a run. Kansas City 1, Tampa Bay 1.
- Freddy Fermin hits a liner into center field to load up the bases for the Royals.
- Michael Massey hits a single, Pasquantino advances to second.
- Salvador Perez flies out to right field for the first out of the inning.
- Kansas City's Vinnie Pasquantino hits a leadoff single into right field.
Bottom 3:
- Isaac Paredes pops up to shortstop to end the inning. Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0.
- Jonny Diaz draws a walk.
- Brandon Lowe lines out to first base.
- Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz grounds out to first base.
Top 3:
- Bobby Witt Jr., grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0.
- Maikel Garcia lines out to left field.
- Garrett Hampson hits a single bunt, Velazquez advances to second.
- Hunter Renfroe pops up for the first out of the inning.
- Kansas City's Nelson Velazquez hits a leadoff single on a line drive into right field.
- Tampa Bay makes a pitching change. Tyler Alexander comes into the game in relief of Shawn Armstrong.
Bottom 2:
- Jose Siri grounds out to end the inning. Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0.
- Alex Jackson flies out to center field.
- Tampa Bay's Jose Caballero flies out to right field on his first pitch.
Top 2:
- Freddy Fermin strikes out swinging on a 93 mph four-seam fastball to end the top half of the inning. Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0.
- Michael Massey strikes out on a foul tipped ball.
- Kansas City's Salvador Perez grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 1:
- Randy Arozarena flies out to end the inning. Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0.
- Jonathan Aranda hits an RBI groundout. DeLuca advances to third and Paredes is thrown out at second base. Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0.
- Isaac Paredes lines a single into left field to load up the bases for the Rays.
- Jonny DeLuca gets hit by his first pitch seen, Lowe advances to second.
- Brandon Lowe hits a one-out single into the left field gap.
- Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz flies out to right field.
Top 1:
- Vinnie Pasquantino pops up to end the top half of the inning. Tampa Bay pitcher Shawn Armstrong threw 12 pitches and ten were called strikes. Kansas City 0, Tampa Bay 0.
- Bobby Witt Jr., strikes out swinging on a 94 mph four-seam fastball.
- Kansas City's Maikel Garcia grounds out for the first out of the night.
Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 5:50 p.m. CT.