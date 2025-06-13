Absurd Stat Shows Yankees' Total Dominance Over Royals In 6-Game Season Sweep
There is a lot to complain about if you're waking up as a Kansas City Royals fan on Friday.
A series sweep against the New York Yankees was also a season sweep. With a 1-0 loss on Thursday night, the Royals fell to 0-6 against the Bronx Bombers this season, and more crucially, Kansas City fell below .500 for the first time since Apr. 26.
It's not just that the Royals kept losing to the Yankees this season, the same team that eliminated them on their home turf in the 2024 playoffs. They couldn't do anything on offense, and that's no hyperbole.
In six games, the Royals were held to just 11 total runs. And amazingly, they couldn't put more than three across the plate in any of the matchups between the two sides.
The Royals totaled just a .516 OPS in the six games against New York, and it would have frankly been a lot worse had they not pushed some runs across during garbage time on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
You'd like to say the Royals would have had a strong chance at winning on Thursday had the Yankees not scored their only run on a wild play featuring a line drive off Vinnie Pasquantino's glove at first base, Pablo Reyes stumbling coming around third, and reliever Lucas Erceg triple-pumping his throw home.
But ask yourself, how were the Royals eventually going to score? Because they went 1-2-3 in both the eighth and ninth innings, and the Yankees didn't even have their closer.
Kansas City's offensive struggles have gotten out of hand. This isn't a playoff team right now, and calling up superstar prospect Jac Caglianone hasn't been the shot in the arm it was intended to be.
The trade deadline will be the Royals' last, best chance to acquire some offense. But if they can't turn around their 3-7 start to June, they won't be able to justify any big-name additions.
