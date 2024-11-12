Angels On-Base Machine, Trade Candidate Linked To Royals In Possible Blockbuster
The Kansas City Royals just completed an 86-win season after rising from 106 losses to secure the second American League Wild Card spot, and the future looks bright despite their ALDS loss to the New York Yankees.
However, they have some areas of the roster they need to address. With the starting rotation already taken care of thanks to re-signing Michael Wacha, Kansas City can now focus on offense.
Aside from MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals offense left a little to be desired, and they are going to need a big bat or two to take steps forward in 2025.
Max Reiper of SB Nation listed Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels as a potential fit.
"Ward was another track target for the Royals last July, although the Angels were said to be asking a very high price for him," Reiper wrote. "Ward has been a solid right-handed bat in the outfield with solid walk rates and 20-25 home run power, although just 16 of his 25 home runs would be out at Kauffman Stadium. He hits lefties very well and is a solid defender in the corners."
In addition to his 25 home runs. Ward drove in 75 runs and posted a .749 OPS. He'll look to improve on his .246 average next year.
His asking price might still be high, but it is still worth it for the Royals to consider trading for him as they try to boost their offense next year.
We'll see if Kansas City takes a look at him.
