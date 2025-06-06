Athletics Forgotten 25-Year-Old Slugger Could Be Perfect Royals Trade Target
The Kansas City Royals' search for offense could lead them down several paths between now and the Jul. 31 trade deadline.
Though outfield has been the biggest problem for the Royals all season, second base hasn't been far behind. As they take stock of the sellers and what they have to offer, Kansas City could be interested in just about any position player for the right price.
The Athletics certainly look like sellers, but they also don't have many players nearing free agency. Still, one Royals writer believes a player with four and a half years of team control remaining might be up for bidding.
In a recent article, Matt Chabot of Royals Review named A's second baseman Zack Gelof, who has yet to play this season due to a pair of injuries, as an interesting high-risk, high-reward trade target for Kansas City.
"My favorite option for the Royals is Zack Gelof, a young second baseman who has shown flashes at the plate as well as a solid glove and great speed on the bases. The A’s have several young infield prospects, which could allow them to move on from the 25-year-old Gelof," Chabot wrote.
"Gelof has team control through 2029, which could make him expensive, and he is coming off an injury (hamate bone and rib), which could cause JJ Piccolo to be hesitant. But I love his skillset, and with Michael Massey's struggles, he could be a great fit in Kansas City."
Gelof was awfully impressive in his 2023 debut, putting up 2.5 bWAR and 14 homers in only 69 games. Unfortunately, he regressed in a full-season sample in 2024, putting up a .632 OPS and leading the American League with 188 strikeouts.
The bigger concern, though, is how Gelof would fit into the picture this season. He still doesn't have a definitive return timetable with his stress reaction in his ribs, though by the time the deadline rolls around, he could be back in action.
Getting quality infield talent for the long haul is a worthy goal, but the Royals should only make a strong pass at Gelof if they feel confident he can help their 2025 playoff push. Right now, they can't be that certain.
