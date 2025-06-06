Inside The Royals

Athletics Forgotten 25-Year-Old Slugger Could Be Perfect Royals Trade Target

High-risk, high-reward

Jackson Roberts

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Athletics hat during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Athletics hat during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals' search for offense could lead them down several paths between now and the Jul. 31 trade deadline.

Though outfield has been the biggest problem for the Royals all season, second base hasn't been far behind. As they take stock of the sellers and what they have to offer, Kansas City could be interested in just about any position player for the right price.

The Athletics certainly look like sellers, but they also don't have many players nearing free agency. Still, one Royals writer believes a player with four and a half years of team control remaining might be up for bidding.

In a recent article, Matt Chabot of Royals Review named A's second baseman Zack Gelof, who has yet to play this season due to a pair of injuries, as an interesting high-risk, high-reward trade target for Kansas City.

"My favorite option for the Royals is Zack Gelof, a young second baseman who has shown flashes at the plate as well as a solid glove and great speed on the bases. The A’s have several young infield prospects, which could allow them to move on from the 25-year-old Gelof," Chabot wrote.

"Gelof has team control through 2029, which could make him expensive, and he is coming off an injury (hamate bone and rib), which could cause JJ Piccolo to be hesitant. But I love his skillset, and with Michael Massey's struggles, he could be a great fit in Kansas City."

Gelof was awfully impressive in his 2023 debut, putting up 2.5 bWAR and 14 homers in only 69 games. Unfortunately, he regressed in a full-season sample in 2024, putting up a .632 OPS and leading the American League with 188 strikeouts.

The bigger concern, though, is how Gelof would fit into the picture this season. He still doesn't have a definitive return timetable with his stress reaction in his ribs, though by the time the deadline rolls around, he could be back in action.

Getting quality infield talent for the long haul is a worthy goal, but the Royals should only make a strong pass at Gelof if they feel confident he can help their 2025 playoff push. Right now, they can't be that certain.

More MLB: Royals Could Acquire 27-Year-Old Slugger In Deadline Trade With Marlins

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News