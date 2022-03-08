Skip to main content

During MLB Lockout, Royals Are Focused on Improving in Minor Leagues

The MLB lockout presents an opportunity for MiLB players to block out the noise.

While the Major League Baseball lockout comes with a ton of negatives for owners and players alike, there is one positive spin that can be turned in regards to the ongoing situation.

Teams' minor league systems will be garnering extra attention.

That certainly applies to the Kansas City Royals. While marquee prospects such as MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto are already on the club's 40-man roster and won't be eligible to play in Triple-A, top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. is still on Omaha's roster. He brings quite the draw by himself but when combined with one of the most successful farm systems in all of baseball, there will be ample reason to follow the Royals' minor league development until the MLB club is playing. President of baseball operations, Dayton Moore, recently touched on why remaining focused during this time will be so important for those striving for eventual spots on the big-league roster.

"When you pursue this game the way our players do, you want as few distractions as possible," Moore said in reference to the lockout. "You want them to just focus every single day on just developing their skills at a level that will allow them to make it to the major leagues and be relentless about the fundamentals of the game, which is going to keep them in the major leagues. Our goal, our challenge, is to make sure that they stay focused on just that and not be consumed with some of the noise that's out there."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In a normal year, the majority of a franchise's primary attention would be with its MLB team. Even the Royals, an organization that's been stuck in a bit of a rebuilding phase, has to field as competitive of a club as possible. The feature is the best talent in the system competing at the foremost level in the system. As of right now, that option isn't on the table. Consequently, while less than ideal, the Royals must temporarily shift the bulk of that attention to the minors. Moore recognizes the magnitude of that opportunity. 

"When you step on that field, you've got a very small window of opportunity to get better," Moore said. "When you step on the field, one of two things are happening: you're practicing good habits, or you're practicing bad habits. You want to be really, really focused when you're on the field so you can continue to get better. We're just going to continue to try to eliminate the distractions of our players so they can focus on playing. That's the talent pool we have right now, it's the minor league players. I trust all of our people to make sure that we're doing the necessary things to improve them and make them better."

Over the past couple of seasons, the Royals have completely revamped their minor league hitting development programs to wide-scale praise. Although the results haven't shown at the highest possible place for them to do so, the farm system is churning out better production than it has in a while. The new wave of prospects is here, as is the expectation of stellar play. As far as Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A are concerned, this lockout may contain a silver lining. If that's the case, and even those ranking highly within the team hierarchy are able to provide additional support, an already bright 2022 could prove to be even brighter. 

Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt (90) gets ready to defend against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

During MLB Lockout, Royals Are Focused on Improving in Minor Leagues

By Jordan Foote12 seconds ago
Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Prospects

Royals Are ‘Confident, Hopeful and Optimistic’ About Bobby Witt Jr. This Season

By Jordan Foote17 hours ago
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dayton Moore on MLB Lockout and Cancellations: ‘My Stomach Is in Knots’

By Jordan FooteMar 3, 2022
Oct 13, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Rain collects on a Royals decal logo on a seat in the stands before game three of the 2014 ALCS playoff baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Story Behind a Fan’s Amazing Collection: ‘I Chose the Royals’

By Garrett FullerFeb 25, 2022
Sep 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman (65) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals' Bullpen Will Be Something to Watch in 2022

By Lucas MurphyFeb 24, 2022
Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Robbie Glendinning Signing Is a Classic Royals Buy-Low Move

By Jordan FooteFeb 23, 2022
Oct. 2, 2010; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke watches from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Lessons the Royals Can Learn From the Zack Greinke Trade

By Jerry EdwardsFeb 18, 2022
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dayton Moore: Royals Won’t ‘Put Any Limitations’ on Bobby Witt Jr.

By Mark Van SickleFeb 18, 2022