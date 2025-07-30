Ex-Royals Slugger Would Join Brewers In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Kansas City Royals have only made one move so far with just a day remaining before the trade deadline. They acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
They also recently pulled Seth Lugo off the trade market, giving him a two-year, $46 million contract extension. The Royals will certainly be an interesting team to watch in the next two days leading up to the deadline.
It remains to be seen what else the Royals will do, but some former Royals could be on the move. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter believes that ex-Royal Ryan O'Hearn may be traded to the Milwaukee Brewers before 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.
"The Brewers have been linked to O'Hearn after also taking a run at Josh Naylor before he was traded to the Mariners, so a left-handed power bat seems to be on their shopping list. First baseman Andrew Vaughn has provided a nice spark in 14 games since he was acquired from the White Sox, but O'Hearn has a much stronger track record of production and would also be an option at an outfield corner," Reuter writes.
O'Hearn is hitting .284/.375/.452 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI, a 2.0 WAR and an .827 OPS. The veteran slugger spent the first five seasons of his career with Kansas City from 2018-22.
His best season with the Royals was 2018, when he posted a .950 OPS. The All-Star slugger could benefit from a change of scenery with the Orioles well out of contention.
