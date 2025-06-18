Former Red Sox Father Time-Defier Not Opting Out Of Royals Deal
A seasoned arm in the Kansas City Royals' minor league system has chosen to remain with the organization.
“Rich Hill had a June 15 opt-out clause in his contract with the Kansas City Royals, but will remain with the organization," FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Tuesday.
"If Hill is not in the Majors, and another team is willing to offer a Major-League contract, the Royals ‘will not stand in his way,’ one source said. Hill, 45, most recently pitched in the Majors with the Boston Red Sox last season. He signed with the Royals on a Minor-League contract in mid-May, and after two starts with the ACL Royals, he was promoted to Triple-A, where he’s since recorded a 2.81 ERA and a 19:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in three starts (16 innings)."
"While Hill’s numbers are not as strong as they once were (4.91 ERA last season and a 5.41 ERA in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres), he represents a veteran option with postseason experience," Murray continued.
"He’s thrown 53 innings (13 appearances) and has a 3.06 ERA in stints with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. Hill also provides veteran leadership for the Royals or any team that would potentially add him on a Major-League contract. During his time with the Royals’ Minor-League affiliates, players have praised Hill for being open with sharing his experiences, answering questions and seeing both his preparation behind the scenes and how he goes about his business."
Rich Hill, also known as "Dick Mountain", is positioned as a potential midseason addition for a playoff-bound club. For now, Hill remains in Omaha, honing his craft and mentoring the next generation.
