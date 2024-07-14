Kansas City Royals 2024 MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Signings
The Kansas City Royals are gearing up for the 2024 MLB Draft, holding the sixth overall pick. This year's draft is part of MLB All-Star Week and will take place at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, hosted by the World Series champion Texas Rangers.
The first two rounds will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, followed by rounds 3-10 on Monday, July 15, and rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, July 16. The second and third days will start at 2 p.m. ET and will also be broadcast on MLB Network.
The 2024 draft order has been determined, with the Cleveland Guardians securing the first pick, followed by the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A’s, and Chicago White Sox before the Royals make their selection. Notably, the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres’ first picks dropped 10 spots as a penalty for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the competitive balance tax by over $40 million.
Here’s a look at the top 10 picks for the 2024 MLB Draft:
1. Cleveland Guardians
2. Cincinnati Reds
3. Colorado Rockies
4. Oakland A’s
5. Chicago White Sox
6. Kansas City Royals
7. St. Louis Cardinals
8. Los Angeles Angels
9. Pittsburgh Pirates
10. Washington Nationals
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Royals Draft Tracker (Live Updates):
Kansas City Bonus Pool: $13,023,300
1 (6): N/A
- Pick value: $7,213,800
- Signing bonus: N/A
- Analysis: N/A
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral