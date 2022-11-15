Skip to main content

Royals Announce Flurry of Tuesday Roster Moves

Kansas City adds and subtracts multiple players while also avoiding arbitration with another.

Ahead of the Tuesday deadline to place players on their 40-man roster in order to protect them from the upcoming 2022 MLB Rule 5 Draft, the Kansas City Royals have selected the contracts of three different players. In order to make room for the trio of pitcher Alec Marsh, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Diego Hernandez, Kansas City is designating pitchers Jake Brentz and Nate Webb for assignment, as well as outfielder Brent Rooker.

We have selected the contracts of RHP Alec Marsh, C Freddy Fermin, and OF Diego Hernández.

LHP Jake Brentz, RHP Nate Webb, and OF Brent Rooker have been designated for assignment.

Ryan O'Hearn has agreed to a Major League contract for 2023, avoiding arbitration.

- Kansas City Royals (@Royals) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CST

Marsh, 24, started 27 games between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha within the Royals' minor league ranks this past season. I wrote on Tuesday morning that he was a likely candidate to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft, saying the following: 

Marsh averaged 11.57 K/9 with the Naturals and allowed just two runs across a pair of Triple-A starts to round out the year, so there is plenty of reason for Kansas City to keep him around. If health and some positive regression are in store for 2022, Marsh could make a leap up the club's prospect leaderboards. This may be his last shot, though. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marsh joins Fermin and Hernandez as those who are being protected, and Hernandez was certainly viewed as the more likely candidate to earn that honor heading into Tuesday. The speedy outfielder is a clear plus defender and also showed enough flashes at the plate to make him an eventual worthy selection, although Fermin did post a 123 wRC+ in 87 games with the Storm Chasers this year in his own right. Now on the 40-man roster, Kansas City now doesn't have to worry about risking losing either of them.

Brentz struggled to the tune of a 23.63 ERA in just 5.1 innings of work this year but is slated to miss an extended period of time with an elbow injury. Webb had a 9.57 ERA in 26.1 innings at Double-A and gave up six runs in 2.1 Triple-A innings in 2022, but recorded a 13.50 K/9 in 4.2 innings of complex play. Rooker, acquired during the season, hit nine home runs in just 20 games in Omaha but posted a 15 wRC+ in 36 plate appearances with the Royals.

According to the team's announcement, first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn has agreed to a major league contract with the Royals for 2023. This avoids arbitration for both sides and, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, nets O'Hearn a $1.4 million deal with $250,000 in performance bonuses. O'Hearn was listed as the top non-tender candidate on my October list of possible avenues for Kansas City to take and while this doesn't entirely guarantee that the veteran will be around for all of 2023 or even Opening Day, those odds are now increased. 

Read More: Royals Hiring Paul Hoover as New Bench Coach

Ryan O'Hearn

Quad Cities River Bandits' Anthony Veneziano (31) pitches against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers during their baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2021, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers won 8-7.Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Rattlersvsquad 0707210230djp
Prospects

3 Prospects Royals Could Protect From Rule 5 Draft

By Jordan Foote
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Announce 2022 Team Award Winners

By Jordan Foote
May 27, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud (37) high fives major league field coordinator Paul Hoover (25) and teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Hiring Paul Hoover as New Bench Coach

By Jordan Foote
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals outfielder Seuly Matias (99) at bat during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Seuly Matias and Multiple Others Elect Free Agency

By Jordan Foote
Jun 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) and catcher Salvador Perez (13) and closing pitcher Scott Barlow (58) react after defeating the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Scott Barlow, Bobby Witt Jr. Named Finalists for All-MLB Team

By Jordan Foote
Jul 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) is walked with the bases loaded scoring a run in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Michael A. Taylor Dubbed Royals’ Best Trade Chip

By Jordan Foote
Aug 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder MJ Melendez (1) celebrates with third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Bleacher Report: Royals Could Be Dark Horse Contender in 2023

By Jordan Foote
Nov 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) talks with media during a press conference at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Quatraro: Connecting With Royals Is Top Priority Early On

By Jordan Foote