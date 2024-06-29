Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians (Game Three)
Despite the Royals sitting at third place in the American League Central going into Saturday's tilt opposite division leader Cleveland, Kansas City can win the four-game series outright with a triumph in the set's penultimate matchup. Left-hander Cole Ragans, whose earned run average sits at just a notch over three even, gets the start for the home team at Kauffman Stadium.
The Guardians (51-29) don't just lead the division. The resurgent squad, led by first-year manager and former MLB catching veteran Stephen Vogt, has the third-best overall record in the AL. Getting the ball first for the visitors is Tanner Bibee, who is 6-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 16 games.
Kansas City has a respectable 46-38 record, nearly 10 games over .500 even though it does not occupy either of the top two places in its division's standings. Part of that is owed to the Guardians' great first-half start. Reigning division champion Minnesota is in second with a 45-37 record. The Royals, meanwhile, have won three games in a row, including the first two in the ongoing series against Cleveland. On Friday night, Kansas City put up double-digit runs and won 10-3. First pitch Saturday will be at 3:10 p.m. CT.
Live Updates (most recent at top):
Bottom 3:
- Witt Jr. flies out to end the inning. Royals 2, Guardians 1.
- Isbel is picked off at second base for the second out.
- Garcia grounds into a fielder's choice and is retired, but Isbel gets into scoring position. One out.
- Isbel leads off the frame with a single on a soft grounder.
Top 3:
- Ramirez pops out to first, and Ragans retires the side in order. Royals 2, Guardians 1.
- Freeman goes down swinging on a payoff pitch.
- Kwan strikes out looking on a pitch outside. One away.
Bottom 2:
- Loftin pops out to short, ending the inning with no further damage for Bibee. Still a 2-1 game.
- Melendez strikes out looking.
- Renfroe flies out to center.
- Michael Massey breaks the tie with a solo home run to right. It was on the eighth pitch of the at-bat. The Royals working up the count early pays dividends. Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1.
Top 2:
- Nine-hole hitter Gabriel Arias grounds into an inning-ending double play. No score for the Guardians. Still knotted up at one apiece.
- Bo Naylor pops out to third base. One gone.
- Noel draws a leadoff walk, and for the second straight frame, Cleveland's leadoff man reaches.
Bottom 1:
- Perez strikes out swinging to end the first inning. Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1.
- Vinnie Pasquantino hits his 10th home run of the season and has left the yard on back-to-back days. The game is tied at one run apiece.
- Witt Jr. flies out, but the Royals are working Bibee early as that comes at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat.
- Garcia leads off the home half with a groundout to short to end a 10-pitch at-bat.
Top 1:
- Andres Gimenez pops out to first basem retiring the side. Cleveland gets the first run of the game and leads by one through half an inning.
- David Fry goes down swinging. Two out.
- Josh Naylor doubles home a run on a 3-0 count. Runners on second and third. Guardians get to Ragans early. Cleveland 1, Kansas City 0.
- Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging for the first out of the ball game.
- Ragans hits Tyler Freeman with a pitch, and the first two Guardian hitters reach.
- Steven Kwan leads the game off with a single to center.
Pregame:
- The game is underway as of 3:18 p.m. CT.
- The game is in a delay. More updates will follow as they become available.
- Kansas City lineup: 1. Maikel Garcia, second base; 2. Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop; 3. Vinnie Pasquantino, third base; 4. Salvador Perez, catcher; 5. Michael Massey, designated hitter; 6. Hunter Renfroe, right field; 7. MJ Melendez, left field; 8. Nick Loftin, third base; 9. Kyle Isbel, center field; P: Cole Ragans (L)
- Cleveland lineup: 1. Steven Kwan, left field; 2. Tyler Freeman, center field; 3. Jose Ramirez, third base; 4. Josh Naylor, third base; 5. David Fry, designated hitter; 6. Andres Gimenez, second base; 7; Jhonkensy Noel, right field; 8. Bo Naylor, catcher; 9. Gabriel Arias, shortstop; P: Tanner Bibee (R)