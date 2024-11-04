Mets $68 Million Superstar Predicted To Cut Ties With New York In Favor Of Royals
The Kansas City Royals made their first big move of the winter on Sunday. Will they keep that momentum rolling into free agency?
After re-signing veteran starting pitcher Michael Wacha on a three-year, $51 million extension, the Royals have their starting rotation from the 2024 season largely intact. Wacha teamed up with Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Brady Singer to produce some of the best statistics by any team's starting pitchers in 2024.
The question, though, is whether the Royals are done adding in free agency. And if they aren't, does that mean improving an already-strong rotation is still on the table in Kansas City's quest to advance deeper in the playoffs in 2025?
Zach Pressnell of Newsweek recently predicted the Royals would sign New York Mets star Sean Manaea in an effort to bolster their 2025 rotation. Though the prediction was made prior to Wacha's extension being signed, it's a move that could still very well make sense for K.C.
"Sean Manaea had a solid season with the Mets, but New York likely won't be bringing him back. He posted a 3.47 ERA with the Mets last season," Pressnell said.
"The Royals will add a top-10 starter this offseason. They have a few solid arms, but they need another one to compete for the World Series. That arm will be Manaea if the Royals play their cards right this winter."
Manaea had solid overall stats this season, but he could prove to be the steal of the winter if the midseason changes he made prove to be a lasting improvement. After the All-Star break, Manaea's WHIP dropped from 1.22 to 0.94, his opponents' OPS dropped from .639 to .593, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio rose from 2.40 to 3.83.
Adding Manaea to a rotation that already includes Ragans, Lugo, Wacha, and potentially even Singer could give the Royals the most dominant starting pitching presence in the game. And alternatively, signing Manaea could give the Royals the confidence to trade Singer for a much-needed slugger.
