Mets $78 Million Former All-Star Remains Trade Possibility For Royals, Per Insider
The Kansas City Royals never acquired an established major league outfielder this winter, but it wasn't for a lack of effort.
Whether it was offering a contract to Anthony Santander, pursuing a trade for Taylor Ward, or briefly looking into Jurickson Profar, the Royals made an honest effort to find a new outfield piece. But now it's early March and we're talking about the likelihood of one of Kansas City's second basemen taking over left field.
There was one other veteran trade target the Royals pursued earlier this winter, though. And according to one Major League Baseball insider, that trade might still be on the table.
On Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Royals still had some interest in a trade for New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte, who is entering the final season of a four-year, $78 million extension and doesn't project to play a huge role after the acquisition of Juan Soto.
"The Royals made a push to try to acquire Starling Marte in winter, but could not find agreement with the Mets, who were interested in a reliever such as Hunter Harvey or Angel Zerpa while Kansas City wanted to give up a lesser arm," Sherman wrote.
"The Royals have wanted to obtain a veteran bat who can hit fifth in their lineup, and they were willing to expand payroll with a three-year offer to Anthony Santander, who instead signed with Toronto... So with this still unsolved, Kansas City has not completely closed the door on Marte, who is closing in on playing in spring (knee) and has had his Mets role reduced to basically righty part of a DH platoon."
Marte, 36, is a former two-time National League All-Star, but injuries have both kept him off the field over the last two years and sapped some of his athleticism. Once a speedster, Marte now ranks in the 43rd percentile of sprint speed, and his defense was in the seventh percentile for run value last season.
Still, Marte can rake against left-handed pitchers, and for one year, it might be worth taking the risk on paying down some of his $20.75 million salary. But the two sides would have to find some sort of sticking point when it comes to the pitching return Kansas City is reportedly hesitant to give up.
