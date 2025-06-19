MLB Insider Predicts Royals' Odds Of Selling At 2025 Trade Deadline
Don't give up on the Kansas City Royals just yet.
While a rough June has seen the Royals dip below .500, they don't believe they're anywhere near exiting the playoff race. Taking the first two games of their series against their fellow Wild Card-contending Texas Rangers was a huge first step after a dismal week beforehand.
The Royals don't want to sell at the trade deadline, because they believe they have a relatively short title window with Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans at the top of the rotation. Lugo, specifically, has an opt-out after the season and has to be considered a trade candidate if things go south.
Though the Royals' offense has been dismal, there's hope internally that the tide could turn. And according to one baseball insider, that's reason enough to believe they'll trade away prospects to bolster their playoff odds.
On a recent Bleacher Report livestream, Jon Heyman of the New York Post said he firmly believes the Royals expect to be trade deadline buyers despite their sub-.500 record.
"Royals, I think they're still a buyer," Heyman said. "I've seen out there, someone speculated on Seth Lugo. I don't see that.
"If they get in the playoffs, obviously, they can't play the (New York) Yankees again, they haven't had much luck with them. But I think (with) Lugo, Ragans, they've got a pretty good top three (in the rotation). They have underperformed very badly so far, I think they are much better than they've shown. I don't think they have any intention to sell. Could that change? I guess that's possible."
Since Heyman touched on the subject, the Yankees knocked the Royals out of the American League Division Series in four games last season, then swept them in six games during the regular season, outscoring the Royals 29-11.
If the Royals buy, they'll be all-in on offense, particularly in the corner outfield. They rank 29th in runs scored this season and are tied for dead last in home runs.
