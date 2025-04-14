New Royals Leadoff Man Listed As One Of Team's Unluckiest Hitters
The Kansas City Royals managed to salvage their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, winning by a final score of 4-2 and avoiding a sweep.
The Royals improved to 8-8 on the year and they sit 1 1/2 games back of the first-place Detroit Tigers in the American League Central. The third-place Royals are looking to build off of their 2024 success after they secured a Wild Card spot and made it to the ALDS.
However, some players are struggling. For some of those players, it could be a matter of bad luck. Jacob Milham of FanSided listed newcomer Jonathan India as somebody who has been unlucky this year.
"The new Royals leadoff man had a hot start in Kansas City but has cooled off much like his peers in the dugout. India has reached safely in 21 of his 63 plate appearances so far, still giving Kansas City an on-base boost at the top of the lineup. However, he could have done much better at setting the table if he had met his expected stats. His .336 xwOBA still leaves much room for improvement, but is leaps and bounds better than his current .286 wOBA," Milham noted.
India's average has taken quite a bit of a dip in recent weeks. The 28-year-old is now hitting just .208 on the season. He also has yet to hit a home run, only has three RBI and has a poor .597 OPS.
There's still time for him to heat up, but this start is concerning.
