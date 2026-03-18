Royals' Salvador Perez Gets Candid About His Career Moving Forward

Team Venezuela won the World Baseball Classic title Tuesday, defeating Team USA in the championship game. Several Kansas City Royals players participated in the international tournament, with multiple advancing to the championship.

Following the game and subsequent celebrations, Royals catcher and Team Venezuela captain Salvador Perez joined FOX’s postgame panel to share a few words following the win over Team USA.

During the postgame interview, Perez was asked how the win compares to the rest of his career, and his response was a bittersweet one for Kansas City fans.

Perez opens up about retirement after an accomplished career

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) smiles after catching a pop foul during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Now I feel like I can retire." 🤣🇻🇪



All-time great catcher Salvador Perez joins the show pic.twitter.com/yublIgwSJw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 18, 2026

“Boy, are you happy, and you should be,” FOX’s Kevin Burkhardt said. “Sal, you’ve done it all, right? You’re one of the greatest catchers ever. You’ve won a World Series. Compare what this feels like right now.”

“It’s unbelievable. I am super happy, and now I feel like I can retire,” Perez said, laughing.

The 35-year-old catcher has made his mark throughout a standout 14-year career in Kansas City. He is a World Series champion, World Series MVP, five-time Gold Glove winner, five-time Silver Slugger, nine-time All-Star and now a World Baseball Classic champion.

His impressive track record continues to grow as he produces year after year and strengthens his case as a future Hall of Famer. Just last season, many questioned whether Perez could still produce offensively for the Royals. He answered those doubts by driving in 100 RBIs, hitting 30 home runs and recording a career-high 35 doubles.

Just this past November, the Royals and Perez agreed to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. With the production he had last season, it was a well-deserved extension. The main question entering this season will be his time behind the plate.

With young slugging catcher Carter Jensen on the rise, it will be interesting to see how much of a workload Perez handles behind the plate and whether he sees increased time at designated hitter.

This was a major accomplishment for Perez as he enters the later stages of his career. He still has two years left and a chance to continue producing while serving as a valuable piece of this Royals team. Still, hearing him talk about retirement hits differently for Kansas City fans.