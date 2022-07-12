Yankees Are Reportedly ‘Looking at’ Trading for Michael A. Taylor

The 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline is right around the corner, as teams have until August 2 to make swaps that could shape both the present and future of their respective organizations.

The Kansas City Royals are no different and have already executed a few moves with more expected to be on the way as the club carries a "seller" designation in the eyes of many. Center fielder Michael A. Taylor is one of those pieces that could be moved, and his market is beginning to heat up. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the American League-leading New York Yankees are a major player in that development:

Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason.

This isn't the first time that general manager Brian Cashman and New York have expressed interest in a Royals outfielder, as the idea of acquiring Andrew Benintendi has been floated around in the recent past as well. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported over the weekend that those talks have indeed taken place as the Yankees attempt to shuffle around their outfield picture. Kansas City has a pair of appealing veteran bats and fielders to offer, and Taylor's resurgent 2022 campaign has led to his trade value likely being significantly higher than many anticipated.

Taylor, who signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension towards the end of last season, is under club control through the end of the 2023 season. Per FanGraphs' valuation, he's been worth $6.5M already this year. The 31-year-old continues to play more than reliable defense in center field which, by itself, is an appealing benefit for contending teams. With that said, Taylor's production at the plate has been the story of his value rising.

Entering Tuesday's play, Taylor's 107 wRC+ is the best figure of his career. He's also posting career-highs in OPS (.725), on-base percentage (.340) and wOBA (.321). Walk rate can be lumped in there as well, as Taylor is drawing bases on balls at a double-digit clip for the first time ever (10.2%). That's been accompanied by a career-low strikeout rate (23.7%), which makes him a legitimate average-at-worst offensive player by many standards. If Taylor can maintain his improved plate discipline and sharp eye in the batter's box, he can bring quite a bit to a club chasing a World Series title (such as the Yankees).

In regards to what New York has to offer from the farm, its minor league system does possess some intriguing prospects in its top 30. Infielder Trey Sweeney (6), outfielder Everson Pereira (10), left-hander T.J. Sikkema (19), outfielder Elijah Dunham (26) and right-hander Deivi García (28) — among others — could all bring different elements of floor or upside to Kansas City via trade. A package deal would undoubtedly increase the chances of returning a Yankees top 10 minor-leaguer, but Taylor by himself could fetch some "lower-tier" talent at the least.

Following the 2022 MLB Draft, teams should begin to ramp up their trade talks. Until then, proceedings could move slowly. The Taylor situation is worth monitoring, as his skill set and personality would be great fits on a team like the Yankees. Moving him could also free up room for young players to get extended chances in Kansas City as well, essentially killing two birds with one stone. At the very least, it's well known by now that the Royals' outfield is being watched closely by New York as the season moves away from the halfway mark.