Pirates-Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships $77 Million All-Star To Kansas City
It's never too early to start looking ahead to the Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The Kansas City Royals made the playoffs last season, and after winning seven of their last eight, they've quieted most speculation about selling off some of their veterans in July. But they're also still a .500 team, and they'll need more firepower if they want to go back to the playoffs in an improved American League.
Based on all their subpar offensive statistics, one might think the Royals' main targets at this deadline would be position players. But instead, one baseball writer is suggesting they go after a former All-Star starting pitcher.
On Wednesday, Newsweek's Hunter Mulholland named the Royals as prospective trade suitors for Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller, given the two teams' respective positions in the standings to this point.
"The Royals could flip the script on (Michael) Lorenzen and move him back to the bullpen, a unit that sits just outside of the top 10 as of Tuesday. This could bolster the Royals staff in more ways than one, leaving the Royals with a reliable spot starter with the big league club if any injuries were to arise," Mulholland wrote.
"Keller would fit Kauffman Stadium perfectly, using the pitcher-friendly park to keep the ball in the yard and trusting in the defense behind him to make the plays. Keller is also under contract through 2028, allowing the Royals to build with him and Ragans as the 1-2."
Keller, 29, is a proven innings-eater who has flashed ace potential, though he's better served in the middle of a rotation. So far this season, he owns a 3.97 ERA through six starts, with 26 strikeouts across 34 innings.
Where this idea may fall apart, though, is the money. Keller's five-year, $77 million extension pays him $15 million this season and escalates every year until it hits $20 million in 2028. That's a fair price for a pitcher with his track record, but it would likely limit the Royals from adding any more pricey deals for a few years.
Kansas City might well be better off with one more starting pitcher. But offense is the much more pressing need, and a team with a modest payroll like the Royals usually only has the means to address one need at the deadline.
