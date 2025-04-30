Royals Call Up No. 5 Prospect To Make MLB Debut Wednesday Vs. Rays
In the absence of their ace, the Kansas City Royals are handing the ball to the rookie.
After suffering a mild groin strain in his start last Thursday, Cole Ragans is skipping his scheduled start for the Royals on Wednesday. Ragans, a 2024 All-Star, has pitched to a 4.40 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings so far this season.
Fortunately, the Royals had a top prospect in Triple-A who looked big-league-ready all spring. Things lined up perfectly, and Kansas City is allowing that top prospect to make his Major League Baseball debut.
On Wednesday, the Royals officially announced they were calling up left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron, the team's number-five prospect per MLB Pipeline, to start the game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night.
In a set of corresponding roster moves, outfielder Tyler Tolbert was reinstated from the bereavement list, while outfielder Nick Loftin and right-handed pitcher Jonathan Bowlan were both optioned to Triple-A Omaha.
Cameron, 25, grew up rooting for the Royals in St. Joseph, Mo. and was drafted by his favorite team in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Central Arkansas. He put himself on the doorstep of the big leagues with an excellent 2024 campaign, reaching Triple-A by season's end and posting a 3.08 ERA in 25 starts.
This season, Cameron has made five starts for Omaha, going 2-0 with a 3.22 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings. He features a four-pitch mix with a fastball in the 92-95 mile-per-hour range, a good changeup, and excellent overall command.
After taking the opener from the Rays by a 3-1 score, the Royals are looking to clinch a series win with Cameron on the mound. First pitch from George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa will be at 6:05 p.m. EST.
