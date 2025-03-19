Pirates-Royals Early Trade Idea Sends 'Quality' $15 Million Veteran To KC
The Kansas City Royals should be playoff contenders again in 2025, which means it's never too early to start thinking of some of the season's most important landmarks.
If the trade deadline rolls around and the Royals are in the hunt, one can reasonably expect them to make some additions once more. They didn't pull off anything fans would classify as a "blockbuster" in 2024, but the acquisition of relief pitcher Lucas Erceg ended up saving their bullpen down the stretch.
What could the Royals be shopping for in 2025? Well, their roster is already full of utility players, but what if none of those utility players prove to be the sturdy glove or on-base machine Kansas City is missing?
One MLB writer has a suggestion for a player the Royals could target before July is up.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa suggested the Royals as a trade fit for Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who looks like a prime candidate to be dealt as he enters the final season of a two-year, $15 million contract.
"Kiner-Falefa has been traded three times in the last three years and a fourth trade this summer seems likely. He's a rental and slotted in as a stopgap shortstop for the Pirates as they wait out prospects Tsung-Che Cheng and Liover Peguero," Axisa wrote.
"Kiner-Falefa is owed a reasonable $7.5 million in 2025, he plays hard and puts the ball in play, and he has experience at every position except first base (including catcher). He's the kind of quality "tenth" man that every contending team seems to have."
Kiner-Falefa, who turns 30 on Sunday, has already played for four teams in his seven-year career. He won a Gold Glove at third base with the Texas Rangers in 2020, made a brief cameo as the New York Yankees' starting shortstop, then had a good half-season with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to arriving in Pittsburgh.
Per 162 games, Kiner-Falefa averages 146 hits, 18 stolen bases, and 3.0 rWAR. If the Royals find themselves still searching for a contact bat and a glove that can plug and play at multiple positions, it makes sense that they could look into acquiring Kiner-Falefa as a rental.
More MLB: Royals Predicted To Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old Slugger Ahead Of Opening Day