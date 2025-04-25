Inside The Royals

Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships Forsaken $90 Million Slugger To Royals

Good plan for KC?

Jackson Roberts

Feb 18, 2019; Lee County, FL, USA; A general view of a Boston Red Sox helmet as Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) walks on the field during a spring training workout at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2019; Lee County, FL, USA; A general view of a Boston Red Sox helmet as Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) walks on the field during a spring training workout at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no mystery about what the Kansas City Royals are seeking during the 2025 season: quality major league hitters.

Though they've won four games in a row (three against the pitiful Colorado Rockies), the Royals still rank dead last in baseball in numerous offensive categories, including home runs, OPS with runners on base, and outfield fWAR.

At some point, one figures the Royals will have to make a trade to attempt to inject life into this offense. But at this early stage of the season, how does one figure out which players might be available?

Fortunately, the Boston Red Sox have provided a clue, because they've got one solid hitter on their roster who they can't seem to find any place for whatsoever.

On Thursday, Athlon's Daniel Schmidt proposed that Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who is on an extended rehab stint trying to recover from labrum surgery in the offseason, could be a trade target for the Royals this season.

"Yoshida would be one of the pricier options for Kansas City in terms of what they would have to give up," Schmidt wrote. "The 31-year-old Japanese product is in his third season in the United States after the Boston Red Sox gave him a (five-year, $90 million) contract before the 2023 season."

"Yoshida did not play the outfield in 2024 because he was the team's primary DH. He was expected to switch to the outfield this season because Rafael Devers was moved to designated hitter with the signing of Alex Bregman. Kansas City would likely benefit to wait for Yoshida to return with Boston before making a move."

Yoshida has crushed the ball in his two trips to Kauffman Stadium so far, going 11-for-23 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI. His contract is an obvious impediment, but the Red Sox outfield is so full that they should be willing to eat some of the money Yoshida is owed just to get a decent prospect in the trade.

First, Yoshida has to prove he's healthy enough to see the outfield again, where he played all of one inning last season. But if he checks that box and shows well before the trade deadline, it makes sense that the Royals would be one of his top suitors.

More MLB: Royals' Possible Solutions To Outfield Debacle Spelled Out By MLB Insider

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News