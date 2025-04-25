Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships Forsaken $90 Million Slugger To Royals
There's no mystery about what the Kansas City Royals are seeking during the 2025 season: quality major league hitters.
Though they've won four games in a row (three against the pitiful Colorado Rockies), the Royals still rank dead last in baseball in numerous offensive categories, including home runs, OPS with runners on base, and outfield fWAR.
At some point, one figures the Royals will have to make a trade to attempt to inject life into this offense. But at this early stage of the season, how does one figure out which players might be available?
Fortunately, the Boston Red Sox have provided a clue, because they've got one solid hitter on their roster who they can't seem to find any place for whatsoever.
On Thursday, Athlon's Daniel Schmidt proposed that Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who is on an extended rehab stint trying to recover from labrum surgery in the offseason, could be a trade target for the Royals this season.
"Yoshida would be one of the pricier options for Kansas City in terms of what they would have to give up," Schmidt wrote. "The 31-year-old Japanese product is in his third season in the United States after the Boston Red Sox gave him a (five-year, $90 million) contract before the 2023 season."
"Yoshida did not play the outfield in 2024 because he was the team's primary DH. He was expected to switch to the outfield this season because Rafael Devers was moved to designated hitter with the signing of Alex Bregman. Kansas City would likely benefit to wait for Yoshida to return with Boston before making a move."
Yoshida has crushed the ball in his two trips to Kauffman Stadium so far, going 11-for-23 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI. His contract is an obvious impediment, but the Red Sox outfield is so full that they should be willing to eat some of the money Yoshida is owed just to get a decent prospect in the trade.
First, Yoshida has to prove he's healthy enough to see the outfield again, where he played all of one inning last season. But if he checks that box and shows well before the trade deadline, it makes sense that the Royals would be one of his top suitors.
