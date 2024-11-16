Reliable Cardinals Reliever Listed As Possible Trade Target For Royals
The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are two teams headed in opposite directions. While the Cardinals are entering a rebuild and taking a step away from contention, the Royals' rebuild is seemingly over and they are ready to contend for years to come.
Kansas City won 86 games and secured the second American League Wild Card this past season. They were largely carried by their starting rotation, but with that area of the roster already addressed, they can focus on other areas such as the bullpen.
They could look to the Cardinals for some help in that regard. Jacob Milham of FanSided listed left-hander John King as somebody the Royals could target via trade as St. Louis rebuilds.
"King arrived in St. Louis via a 2023 trade with the Texas Rangers, included as part of the package for pitches Chris Stratton and Jordan Montgomery," Milham wrote. "Initially seen as a trade sweetener, King has become a solid addition for the Cardinals, posting a 2.52 ERA and 1.23 WHIP since joining. While he won't rack up strikeouts, averaging just 5.5 K/9 over 76 games, he keeps walks down, induces ground balls, and relies on strong infield defense to get outs."
King could serve as somewhat of a left-handed specialist for the Royals if they decide to trade for him. He can be used in high-leverage spots as well. He could be a solid addition for the Royals.
His asking price shouldn't be too high, unlike closer Ryan Helsley. We'll see if the Royals pursue this trade.
