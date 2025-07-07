Royals' $13 Million Ace Taking Crucial Step Toward Return To Kansas City
The Kansas City Royals have really been missing Cole Ragans of late.
While the Royals' rotation has actually performed quite well in Ragans' absence (he's been out since early June with a rotator cuff strain), they've been missing his strikeout ability and occasional deep start. Kansas City's bullpen is taxed heading into the All-Star break, and the team could use a tone-setter.
While it doesn't seem like Ragans will be back right after the break, he's at least taking a crucial step toward his return to the mound on Monday.
On Sunday, MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported that Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said Ragans is due to throw on Monday for the first time since he was placed on the injured list.
Rogers also reported that Ragans' latest MRI results were "positive," even though there's still a long road ahead to full recovery.
Obviously, there's a lot more ramping up to come from that point. Ragans will have to begin throwing off a mound at some point, then progress toward a rehab assignment. At a minimum, it's going to take a few more weeks.
But the Royals have four days off coming for the All-Star break, so Ragans gets a little time back in that regard. And if Kansas City can get through the trade deadline without selling off key parts, they could return their ace to the rotation just as the stretch run begins.
The 27-year-old Ragans, who signed a three-year, $13.25 million extension this winter, has a 5.18 ERA in 10 starts this season, but a whopping 76 strikeouts in only 48 2/3 innings.
