Red Sox-Royals Trade Buzz Continues To Gain Traction

The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox look like natural trade partners this offseason, though that is of course no guarantee of any deals going down.

A Nov. 21 report from MLB.com Royals beat writer Anne Rogers started a frenzy of Duran-Kansas City rumors, and over the holiday weekend, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe breathed more life into those rumors by suggesting that the Red Sox could be in on Kansas City ace Cole Ragans.

It would likely take a lot more than Duran for the Red Sox to acquire Ragans, but what if the deal is centered around one of Kansas City's lesser pitchers? And how might things be changing in the wake of Rogers' original report now that Boston has acquired ex-St. Louis Cardinals starter Sonny Gray?

Royals-Duran trade not close, but possible

Aug 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a three run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Rogers asserted that Boston's asking price for Duran was still higher than the Royals were comfortable meeting, but maintained that a deal between the two teams could be more realistic the longer the current status quo continues.

"The Royals have been connected to Duran going back to the Trade Deadline," wrote Rogers." The chatter has only heated up with the Royals’ stated goal of adding offense to their outfield and the Red Sox stated goal of adding pitching, of which the Royals have plenty.

"Boston’s asking price has thus far been out of Kansas City’s comfort range when discussing a Duran trade, but that could shift throughout the winter when discussing different packages. It remains to be seen how things change following the Red Sox acquisition of Sonny Gray last week because there’s a chance they shift their trade targets."

The issue for the Royals at the moment is that if Ragans is off the table, the only other pitcher of theirs that Boston might realistically consider is Kris Bubic, who is coming off an injury and only has one year of team control remaining.

Would Boston even do a one-for-one swap of Bubic, considering the extra years of control and the fact that Duran hasn't been injured whatsoever for the past two years?

