Royals All-Star 3B Listed As Potential Dark-Horse MVP Candidate
The Kansas City Royals have fought their way back into the American League Wild Card picture. With a month to go in the regular season, they are 69-65 and sit three games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final spot. Thursday is an off-day for Kansas City as they head home and await the arrival of the Detroit Tigers for a crucial AL Central matchup.
This season, the Royals have had several players step up and take on larger roles with the team. Players such as Noah Cameron and Maikel Garcia come to mind here. Garcia was an All-Star for the first time this year and finally seems to have come into his own as a hitter.
When listing the American League and National League's top 10 MVP candidates with a month to go, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report had Garcia on the list for the AL.
Royals All-Star Considered Dark-Horse MVP Candidate
"This name might surprise some, but Maikel Garcia has been one of the more impressive all-around players in the AL this season," Kelly wrote.
"Garcia has a .298 batting average, 32 doubles, and an .827 OPS. He's played at second base, shortstop, center field and right field, but it's been third base that has been the primary position for Garcia. He's graded out tremendously at the hot corner, with seven defensive runs saved and 10 outs above average."
Garcia has a 4.7 WAR, 13 home runs, a .360 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage and a 129 OPS+. In all likelihood, he will not win the award, as it will come down to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh.
However, Garcia could potentially receive some down-ballot votes from the Baseball Writers Committee. He certainly has earned the right to at least be considered in the race, even if it's a longshot that he will actually win it. He has been a key piece of the puzzle for the Royals this season and is finally blossoming into the star they thought he would at the beginning of his career.
The Royals will need him to stay hot at the plate if they want to catch the Mariners in the Wild Card race in the final month of the 2025 regular season. We'll see if he can guide them to the postseason.
