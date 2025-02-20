Royals All-Star, MVP Candidate Predicted To Lead 2025 Roster In Home Runs
The Kansas City Royals have made several moves this offseason in an attempt to enhance their chances of returning to the postseason in 2025.
In 2024, the team went 86-76 and secured the second American League Wild Card spot. They swept the Baltimore Orioles to advance to the ALDS, where they fell short in four games against the New York Yankees.
The offense let them down at the end of the year, as there wasn't much of a supporting cast around Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt finished second in the AL MVP race, and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts he will lead the Royals with 32 home runs in 2025.
"Witt became the first shortstop in MLB history with back-to-back 30/30 seasons last year when he tallied 32 home runs and 31 steals, and his elite contact skills should allow him to continue maximizing his power. The Royals could still use more help in the lineup, but Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino will provide him plenty of lineup protection," Reuter predicted.
Another bat would certainly help the Royals, but they can at least count on Witt to have another good season. He slashed .332/.389/.588 with 32 homers, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases, a 9.4 WAR and a .977 OPS last season.
Despite the award going to Aaron Judge, Witt definitely made a strong case to at least be considered for it, and if he can replicate his power numbers in 2025, he'll have a good chance to take home some extra hardware.
