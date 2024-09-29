Royals Announce Postseason Rotation With Regular Season Winding Down
The Kansas City Royals are postseason bound. They'll enter the postseason as one of the final two Wild Card teams, opening up on the road against either the Baltimore Orioles or Houston Astros.
The events of Sunday's regular season finale will determine their fate and where they will be headed to start the postseason. They match up well with both the Astros and Orioles, but they haven't officially clinched their seed.
However, regardless of where they end up starting things off, the team has set its rotation for the Wild Card Series. According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo will start the first two games, respectively, with Michael Wacha being set to start Game 3 if necessary.
The Royals appear to be set up pretty well to start the postseason, regardless of where they play the Wild Card Series. They'll obviously play all three games on the road due to the format.
But both Ragans and Lugo have had Cy Young caliber seasons, so if those two give them strong starts, it's very possible that Kansas City could wrap up their upcoming series very quickly.
And if they get pushed to Game 3, they'll have Wacha waiting in the wings, who has solid postseason experience on his resume dating back to his time with the St. Louis Cardinals.
It will be interesting to see what happens today and where the Royals will end up starting the postseason. They'll match up well with their opponents thanks to their rotation.
