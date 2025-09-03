Royals' Carter Jensen Dishes On Joining Hometown Team Amid Playoff Race
The Kansas City Royals were allowed to add one extra position player ahead of their series with the Los Angeles Angels this week, and they opted for the hometown kid.
Carter Jensen, the Royals' exciting 22-year-old catcher and No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, made his major league debut against the Angels on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, it was as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of a game they trailed and ultimately lost, 5-1.
Jensen struck out to end the game against Angels closer Kenley Jansen, but there will be better opportunities ahead to contribute to winning efforts. And Jensen, who was drafted out of Park Hill High School, just 20 miles away from Kauffman Stadium, is ready to play for the team he's always loved.
Carter Jensen talks about joining Royals as a lifelong fan
At the conclusion of play on Tuesday, the Royals trailed the Seattle Mariners by 2 1/2 games for the final American League wild card spot. Jensen knows he's arriving at a critical moment, and he says his past experiences watching Royals playoff teams are strengthening his resolve to bring them back to October.
“When it comes to playoff baseball in Kansas City, I feel like it turns up a notch,” Jensen said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “That’s honestly what I’m striving for, and to be on the field and not in the stands, that’s some extra motivation that I’m always keeping in the back of my head.”
Jensen knows he might get limited opportunities this month on a catching depth chart that includes nine-time All-Star Salvador Perez and veteran Luke Maile. But he's pledging to give the Royals whatever he can in whatever role he's asked to play.
"I’m extremely ready,” Jensen said. “... Being up here is exciting, it’s a big step for me. But at the same time, I know what’s going on here, and I know that I have to be ready at any given moment.”
Will Jensen get his first career start on Wednesday night against Angels righty Caden Dana?
More MLB: Royals First-Time All-Star Touted As 'Biggest Success Story' Of 2025