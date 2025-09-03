Inside The Royals

Royals' Carter Jensen Dishes On Joining Hometown Team Amid Playoff Race

No pressure, right?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 2, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) talks with the media before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) talks with the media before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals were allowed to add one extra position player ahead of their series with the Los Angeles Angels this week, and they opted for the hometown kid.

Carter Jensen, the Royals' exciting 22-year-old catcher and No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, made his major league debut against the Angels on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, it was as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of a game they trailed and ultimately lost, 5-1.

Jensen struck out to end the game against Angels closer Kenley Jansen, but there will be better opportunities ahead to contribute to winning efforts. And Jensen, who was drafted out of Park Hill High School, just 20 miles away from Kauffman Stadium, is ready to play for the team he's always loved.

Carter Jensen talks about joining Royals as a lifelong fan

Carter Jensen
Mar 4, 2023; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Carter Jensen against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the conclusion of play on Tuesday, the Royals trailed the Seattle Mariners by 2 1/2 games for the final American League wild card spot. Jensen knows he's arriving at a critical moment, and he says his past experiences watching Royals playoff teams are strengthening his resolve to bring them back to October.

“When it comes to playoff baseball in Kansas City, I feel like it turns up a notch,” Jensen said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “That’s honestly what I’m striving for, and to be on the field and not in the stands, that’s some extra motivation that I’m always keeping in the back of my head.”

Jensen knows he might get limited opportunities this month on a catching depth chart that includes nine-time All-Star Salvador Perez and veteran Luke Maile. But he's pledging to give the Royals whatever he can in whatever role he's asked to play.

"I’m extremely ready,” Jensen said. “... Being up here is exciting, it’s a big step for me. But at the same time, I know what’s going on here, and I know that I have to be ready at any given moment.”

Will Jensen get his first career start on Wednesday night against Angels righty Caden Dana?

More MLB: Royals First-Time All-Star Touted As 'Biggest Success Story' Of 2025

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News