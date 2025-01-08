Royals Claim Young Infielder Off Waivers From White Sox
The Kansas City Royals have been busy in the past few days. After starting off their offseason hot by re-signing Michael Wacha and trading for Jonathan India, they went quiet in the month of December.
But now that the calendar has shifted to 2025, Kansas City has begun making moves again. They signed Cavan Biggio to a minor league contract and re-signed right-hander Michael Lorenzen earlier this week.
On Wednesday, the Royals made a depth move and added a young infielder. Braden Shewmake was claimed off of waivers from the Chicago White Sox. The team announced the news of the transaction on Twitter.
Shewmake hasn't been able to find much traction since breaking into the major leagues. He made his MLB debut at the age of 25 in 2023 with the Atlanta Braves. He played in just two games and had four at-bats.
With the White Sox, the 27-year-old hit just .125 with four RBI in 64 at-bats, but did hit his first career home runs as a member of the team.
This move obviously isn't a big one for the Royals, and they are likely going to need a little bit more help on the offensive side if they want to return to the postseason in 2025. The team earned a Wild Card spot and made it to the American League Division Series before losing to the New York Yankees.
If anything, this is nothing more than a depth move to increase the 40-man roster before the start of spring training.
More MLB: Royals Projected $105M Free Agency Target Would Fix KC's Biggest 'Roster Hole'