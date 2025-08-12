Royals' Cole Ragans Takes Major Step Toward Return For KC's Playoff Chase
The Kansas City Royals could certainly use some good injury news, and their Opening Day starter taking a positive step toward a return to the mound qualifies.
Cole Ragans has been out since Jun. 5, when he left a start after three innings due to a rotator cuff strain. The lefty, who was an All-Star and fourth-place Cy Young Award finisher in 2024, has been a key loss for the Royals, who are trying to remain on the fringes of the playoff race.
Ragans doesn't appear to be close to a return by any means, but he finally cleared a major procedural hurdle on Tuesday when he threw off a mound for the first time. Now, the race against time begins.
Royals insider spells out likely timeline for Ragans' return
The season is winding down faster than you might think -- Royals starters will likely get eight to nine more starts apiece, and the regular season is only seven weeks long at this point. Ragans has a long way still to go, and a lot of boxes still to check, to make his return in September.
On Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com discussed Ragans' bullpen, emphasizing that the 27-year-old wouldn't even be at the point where a return was under consideration until some time in September.
"It's a big day for Cole Ragans as he takes the next step in his recovery from a left rotator cuff strain," Rogers said. "Ragans will be throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, which is the first time the lefty will be throwing off a mound since he suffered the injury back in June.
"This is just the first step in Ragans' build-up, so it will still take some time before we potentially see him back here. He'll have to do bullpens, live (batting practices), and then a rehab assignment. But it will be September by the time we're talking about a return, it's still a good first step."
In 10 outings before the injury, Ragans had a 5.18 ERA in 48 2/3 innings. His 2.43 FIP shows that he was the victim of some bad luck, though, and he was striking out an incredible 14.1 batters per ninne innings.
The Royals can keep holding onto hope that Ragans will impact their improbable playoff chase, but they're certainly going to have to lean on their other starters in case there's any sort of setback.
