Royals Predicted to Add Dominant 20-Year-Old Slugger

The Kansas City Royals have one of the brightest futures in the entire league right now and a lot of that hype can be attributed to the fact that they have superstar Bobby Witt Jr. locked down under contract through the 2037 season.

But they have plenty more than just Witt.

They have a dominant one-two punch with Kris Bubic and Cole Ragans at the top of the pitching staff. They have a loaded infield with Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino around Witt. If Jonathan India can put together a bounce back campaign this season, he could secure a spot as a long-term starter. And the Royals also have two young studs who made their big league debuts last season. Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen both project as long-term stars in Kansas City.

And that doesn't even mention the farm system, which has a lot of talent. This system could be boosted in the coming months, considering the Royals have a top 10 pick in the MLB draft.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 MLB Draft. With pick No. 6 in the first round, Reuter predicted the Royals would add Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese to bolster their farm system with another slugger.

Ace Reese is the perfect MLB draft target for the Royals

Mississippi State Bulldogs' Ace Reese (3) complains after getting stuck out as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Reese posted a 1.140 OPS with 21 home runs last spring after spending his freshman season at the University of Houston," Reuter wrote. "The 6'4", 220-pound slugger has begun to separate himself from the college corner infielder pack by hitting .406/.473/.750 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI in 16 games. The more he hits, the less a potential shift across the diamond to first base becomes a concern."

Reese is one of the biggest stars in college baseball right now. He's slashing .406/.473/.750 with four home runs, 10 doubles, and 21 RBI through 16 games.

He's a 6-foot-4 corner infield prospect with huge power. Last season, he crushed 21 home runs in57 games playing in the loaded SEC. And he did most of that work as a teenager, not turning 20 years old until midway through last season.

Reese would be a huge addition for the Royals, as he could quickly work his way through the minor leagues and add a third slugger at the corner infield spots. Reese would also be able to slot in as the designated hitter.

Either way, with as much power and potential as he has, the Royals can't afford to pass up on him.