Royals Could Make Bold Trade For White Sox All-Star
The Kansas City Royals are at a pivotal stage in their 2025 season.
Hovering around .500 and with an outfield struggling to produce, it's make-or-break time for the club as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.
The Royals’ outfield has been a weak point all season long. General manager J.J. Picollo has shown a willingness to make aggressive moves to bolster the roster in the past, and another big trade could be the spark Kansas City needs to get back on track.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently highlighted a potential trade target for a divisional rival, but could the Royals pursue the player instead?
“The Guardians have been searching for a veteran upgrade for their outfield and (Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis) Robert would make a lot of sense for them," Bowden wrote.
"Robert, 27, is two years removed from a 38-homer season, and although he’s having a down year (.190 average, six homers), he does have 22 steals in 27 attempts and has played above-average defense in center field. He badly needs a change of scenery, and it’s expected he’ll finally get dealt at this year’s trade deadline. The Guardians would control Robert through 2027. He is making $15 million this season and his contract includes two team options, at $20 million per year.”
While Bowden points to Cleveland as a fit, there’s no reason the Royals shouldn’t pursue Robert.
Robert brings a dynamic skill set that could transform Kansas City’s outfield. The Royals’ current outfield has failed to deliver consistent offense, and Robert’s power and speed could be just the injection required.
Robert’s injury history and recent struggles could drive his price down, although there will be other suitors to compete with, as alluded to by Bowden.
Picollo’s win-now mentality could inspire him to bid on Robert and even slightly overpay.
