Red Sox Might Finally Dump 2-Time All-Star In Convenient Royals Deal
The Kansas City Royals have experienced an up-and-down 2025 season, with their offense struggling to produce.
Despite the continuing excellence of Bobby Witt Jr., the team’s lineup has lacked the firepower needed to compete in a tough American League Central.
The Royals rank near the bottom of the league in runs scored, and their batting average with runners in scoring position has been a glaring weakness.
To address this, Kansas City should be exploring trade options to add a veteran presence to their lineup, and one name that has surfaced is a former All-Star who could be looking for a fresh start.
Zachary Howell of ClutchPoints recently highlighted a trade chip from the Boston Red Sox. Should the Royals pursue?
“Trevor Story's name has already been thrown around in trade rumors," Howell wrote on Friday.
"However, the Red Sox shortstop could be more motivated to move on after seeing what happened to (Rafael) Devers. The 32-year-old was confused with Boston's decision to send their best batter away before the deadline. If the Red Sox and Cora are truly committed to their young talent, Story could be next."
"(Roman) Anthony is the most popular of Boston's trio of top prospects, but Marcelo Mayer has been just as good. Unfortunately for him, he sits behind Story on Cora's depth chart. Once again, too much talent, not enough space on the roster. Boston's choice when it comes to Story is clear; they should try to make the most of his start to the season and trade him and his contract away."
"Story has had a few bright moments for the Red Sox in 2025, but he isn't the player he was when Boston acquired him. Mayer is the future for the Red Sox at shortstop, and Story's exit could pave the way for their young star.”
For Kansas City, acquiring a player like Story could address multiple needs. While Witt Jr. is firmly entrenched at shortstop, Story’s versatility allows him to shift to second or third base.
A change of scenery might reignite the spark Story showed earlier in his career with the Colorado Rockies. Story’s power-hitting potential, even if diminished from his peak, would add depth to a lineup desperate for run production.
Boston would love to trade Story and allow Mayer to become its everyday shortstop moving forward.
The Royals wouldn't have to offer much to the Red Sox to pry Story away.
More MLB: Royals 25-Year-Old Rising Stud Could Surprisingly Get All-Star Nod