Royals Could Target All-Star Closer To Strengthen Bullpen For 2025
The Kansas City Royals need only one more win to clinch a spot in the postseason. They begin a series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.
They have been carried by a strong starting rotation as well as a red-hot Bobby Witt Jr. this season. If there is one weakness with the Royals, it would be the bullpen.
If the bullpen ultimately lets them down and prevents them from going on a run this October, we might see the Royals attempt to upgrade their bullpen. Perhaps they could target right-hander Paul Sewald.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists the Arizona Diamondbacks closer as one of the top available relief pitchers.
Sewald has struggled this season. In 42 games, he is 1-2 with a 4.31 ERA. He has saved 16 games in 20 opportunities but is also on the injured list right now dealing with a neck problem.
But the right-hander is a free agent and when healthy, he can be one of the best relievers in all of baseball. He may be a strong candidate to bounce back in 2025.
If he can remain healthy, he could serve as either the closer or setup man while forming a strong back-end duo with current closer Lucas Erceg. He did help guide Arizona to the World Series last fall, so he is somebody that can be trusted in postseason games and high-leverage situations when he's right.
It will be interesting to see what his market looks like. The Royals may not make many sexy moves, but could take a chance on Sewald and see if he bounces back.
More MLB: Blue Jays $150 Million Aging Superstar Could Revive His Career With Royals