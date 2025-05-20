Royals Drop One Spot In Latest Power Rankings
The Kansas City Royals have cooled off a bit since their recent surge but found a way to win their series opener against the San Francisco Giants by a final of 3-1.
They are 27-22 through their first 49 games of the 2025 season. They sit in third place in the American League Central and hold the second AL Wild Card spot.
The pitching has performed well, but the offense is struggling. Even so, they have certain players such as Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia who have been producing.
In The Athletic's recent power rankings, Kansas City has dropped one spot, down to No. 16.
"Do you realize — or more accurately, do you believe— we’re finally seeing that Maikel Garcia breakout year?" Levi Weaver wrote.
"How can a hitter rank in the 29th percentile in Barrel percentage, but in the 93rd percentile in Squared-Up percentage? In what world does it make sense that he is in the 45th percentile for Bat Speed, but the 84th percentile for Average Exit Velocity?"
While the Royals have dropped down a spot due to their slumping offense, not everybody in the lineup is struggling.
Garcia is slashing .306/.374/.482 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 10 stolen bases and an .856 OPS.
If the Royals offense is going to start clicking, then Garcia will be a major key to that. They could still use another bat if they are contending at the trade deadline, and it will be interesting to see where they land.
More MLB: Yankees, Mets, Red Sox Trade Candidates Who Royals Must Pursue In 2025