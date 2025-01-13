Royals Expected To Shift Left-Hander Back To Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have made a few key moves this offseason. They traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer while sending right-hander Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds, while also bringing back veteran pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha.
Their starting rotation appears to be mostly set heading into 2025, and it should be the key to them potentially returning to the postseason. That doesn't mean they aren't willing to make adjustments to the rotation, however.
When projecting each team's Opening Day rotation, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report had left-hander Kris Bubic in the mix along with Wacha, Lorenzen, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo.
"The Royals intend to shift Kris Bubic back to a starting role after he logged a 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 30.1 innings out of the bullpen last year. Between that and the decision to re-sign Michael Lorenzen, they now have solid rotation depth," Reuter wrote.
"A healthy Kyle Wright and Alec Marsh will both be stretched out as starters during spring training, and one or both could wind up serving as a multi-inning arm out of the bullpen if they don't secure a starting role."
Having Bubic in the rotation should help the Royals in 2025 as they try to build off of their success from 2024. Aside from Ragans, the rotation is very right-handed heavy, so having another left-hander in the mix should certainly help them as they try to piece things together this year.
They are also fortunate to have plenty of depth in case Bubic struggles.
