Royals Fans Will Love Bobby Witt Jr.'s Answer To Recent 'Favorite Stat' Question

The "W" in Witt stands for something new these days

Oct 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) dices to third base in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
There's not much Bobby Witt Jr. needs to say to make Kansas City Royals fans love him even more than they already do, but he may have just said it.

Playing for a small-market team as a massive superstar isn't for everyone. Witt already proved he's happy in Kansas City by signing a $288.8 million guaranteed extension with the potential to run through 2037. But the young shortstop isn't satisfied now that he's got his money. He wants to be successful in KC.

Though the Royals have had some high points throughout their franchise's history, most notably World Series wins in 1980 and 2015, they haven't been known for winning. Witt seems determined to change that perception.

During a recent interview with Bat Boys Baseball that was posted to TikTok, Witt was asked what his favorite stat to evaluate himself was, and his answer will delight every Royals fan listening.

"My biggest thing is wins," Witt said. "Everyone's gonna get on me for that comment, but when you're winning games, you're playing good, the team's playing good, and all the other stats are going up too."

Witt was then asked if he followed any "physical" stats about his game, like sprint speed, exit velocity, or arm strength.

"Yeah, I like to see that one," Witt responded. "They have it in the weight room, we'll see, like, what your average is at, so that's always cool to see the sprint speed and making sure (I'm) kinda up at the top."

What does all of this tell us? Witt cares about two things a lot: winning baseball games for the Royals and getting himself in the best possible physical condition to help dominate the sport. Those are very worthwhile objectives for an all-around superstar who still hasn't yet turned 25.

If the Royals raise a World Series banner in the next 13 years, they'll surely have Witt to thank. It's not just tools that make a player great at the game's highest level--it's a winning mentality.

