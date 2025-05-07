Royals Have Been MLB's Best Since Easter Thanks To Surge
The Kansas City Royals have completely altered the course of their season. They started off 8-14 and appeared to be headed for a rocky finish, similarly to their 106-loss campaign in 2023.
However, since that start, the Royals have been an entirely different team. On Easter Sunday, they sparked a surge with a much-needed victory. The team is 13-2 since then and now owns a 21-16 record.
The Royals have also come to within two games of first place in the American League Central and are right on the Cleveland Guardians' heels for second place.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller took note of just how good the Royals have been lately.
"For the most part, pitching has paved the way, the offense scoring four or fewer runs in 10 of those 14 games. But that was always the plan for the Royals, who had Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans returning, re-upped with Michael Wacha and converted Kris Bubic back to a starter with what has been an incredible degree of success thus far," Miller pointed out.
Clearly, it was too early to hit the panic button for this Royals team. Their last 15 games have been a completely different story than the first 22.
The offense is still a bit of an issue, but their pitching is carrying the load, and it has catapulted them into the second AL Wild Card spot.
Perhaps at the trade deadline, they can make a move to improve their offense. If they add a piece to their lineup, they could be very dangerous in the second half.
