Royals Have Key Decision To Make Regarding Former All-Star
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason in 2025. They went 82-80 during the regular season and finished in third place in the American League Central. Their offense ultimately let them down this year, and the pitching staff could only do so much to keep the Royals in contention this year. A few tweaks this offseason might be in order. They could use some help in free agency.
They made a few key moves at the trade deadline to try and bolster the lineup, but even those moves didn't quite pan out as the Royals began to struggle down the stretch and ultimately lost control of their season.
They have a few key free agents, and some decisions to make regarding them. Among them is Adam Frazier, who was re-acquired at the trade deadline. Jacob Milham of Kings of Kauffman listed him as one of the Royals' top free agents and outlined what his market might look like.
Royals' Adam Frazier Among Key Free Agents
"The veteran's 2024 campaign with the Royals was one to forget, and he quickly returned to the club with which he made his MLB debut, the Pittsburgh Pirates. But that team was going nowhere, and Frazier had some value on the trade market. Kansas City pulled the trigger on a trade, and Frazier was surprisingly one of the most valuable traded players following the trade deadline," Milham wrote.
"Entering his age-34 season, Frazier is still seeking that coveted mark of 10 service years, so finding another one-year deal may be in his best interest. He was under contract for 2025 on a one-year, $1.5 million deal."
The Royals could certainly afford to keep Frazier if they want to improve their offense. Between Kansas City and Pittsburgh, he put together a solid campaign, hitting .267/.319/.365 with seven home runs, 44 RBI and a .684 OPS.
In 2024, he hit just .202/.282/.294 with a .576 OPS, four home runs, and 22 RBI. A bounce-back season this year could ultimately be the driving force in him finding a better contract for the 2026 season this winter.
The Royals might also want to look into adding more thump to their lineup, and Frazier, while an effective offensive piece, isn't going to give them much in the way of power. His career high in home runs is 13, which he reached in 2023.
