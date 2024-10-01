Royals' Hottest Under-The-Radar Pitcher Could Prove To Be Playoff X-Factor
Often in the Major League Baseball playoffs, wins and losses come down to who has the hot hand.
The Kansas City Royals know that firsthand, even if they experienced it a decade ago. In 2014, they rode a Wild Card berth all the way to Game 7 of the World Series. Though they lost to the San Francisco Giants then, they parlayed that momentum into their second ring in franchise history a year later.
Now, the Royals are back in the postseason, and they need unexpected contributors to step up. That notably includes their bullpen, which has been something of a bugaboo for K.C. throughout the 2024 season.
The Royals traded for closer Lucas Erceg at the trade deadline, and John Schreiber and Kris Bubic have also garnered attention for their strong 2024 seasons. But an overlooked arm who could become the story of the postseason for Kansas City is left-hander Daniel Lynch IV.
Lynch was named the Royals' September Pitcher of the Month in a Royals press release on Tuesday, setting himself up nicely to carry the momentum over into October. In fact, he was so good in September that he didn't allow a runner to cross the plate.
"Lynch IV scattered just 8 hits and 5 walks across 17.1 scoreless innings in the month of September, extending his scoreless streak to 20.2 frames dating back to Aug. 26 (G2), which finished the regular season as the 2nd-longest active streak in the Majors behind only Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kelly," the release read.
Lynch wasn't even on the big-league roster for most of the summer, but he's been lights-out since being recalled from Triple-A in late August. He last allowed a run in the majors on Jun. 12, and only became a reliever after his most recent minor-league call-up.
Seeing why Lynch is tough to hit isn't hard to do once he takes the mound. His 6-foot-6 frame and herky-jerky motion create a ton of deception, and his stuff has ticked up since becoming a full-time reliever earlier this year.
Converting Lynch to a reliever may prove to be the move that sparks a deep Royals postseason run. He's the hot hand in the Kansas City bullpen right now, and if he gets some of the tough lefties in fellow contenders' lineups out, he could go down as a hero in Royals franchise history.
More MLB: Why The Kansas City Royals Won't Win The 2025 World Series, According to Insider