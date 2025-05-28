Royals' Jac Caglianone Dishes On Communication With Front Office About MLB Debut
Kansas City Royals number-one prospect Jac Caglianone made his home Triple-A debut on Tuesday, and it was a major spectacle on the Omaha sports scene.
After a stretch of five home runs in four games during his first road trip with the Omaha Storm Chasers, Caglianone began the first of what could be a very small handful of homestands as a Triple-A slugger, as Kansas City's offense continues to struggle at the major league level.
Everyone wants to know at this point when Caglianone will make his way to the big leagues. There are still some issues to sort out, like whether or not he's ready to play the outfield, but he'd instantly raise the ceiling on the offense.
And while he didn't share specific dates, Caglianone said before the game that his communication with the Royals' front office about their expectations for him and his timeline for earning his promotion was top-notch.
"They've been nothing but great when it comes to communication," Caglianone said, per Rob Collins of FOX 4 Kansas City. "They're super clear with their plans and stuff like that, and I'm thankful for it. In baseball, you don't get a lot of that.
"I do think they have my best interests at heart, so that alleviates the pressure of the 'when.' It's just, 'take it day by day.'"
Unfortunately for those who came to see Caglianone hit, the 22-year-old went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts for the Storm Chasers on Tuesday night. Still, he's got a 1.077 OPS through seven games at Triple-A, so far be it from anyone to complain.
And though the Royals have been tight-lipped about when Caglianone will be promoted, it's reasonable to start hoping for a move by the end of June.
