Royals' Jonathan India Calls For Punishment After Scary HBP Incident
The Kansas City Royals cruised to an 11-1 win on Monday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers, improving their record to 2-2 on the season.
Jonathan India had three hits in the game and made a quick return after being removed late from Sunday's game.
In the bottom of the ninth, India was hit in the head by a fastball from Cleveland Guardians' closer Emmanuel Clase. He left the game shortly thereafter.
Fortunately, he passed concussion tests and was able to return to the lineup. But after the game, the Royals' leadoff man took a hard stance on the incident and pitchers who throw high and tight.
"I've been [hit] in the head before," said India. "It’s part of baseball. Pitchers, when they throw high and in like that, they should get reprimanded for that. But it’s part of baseball, I guess. And that’s what happened.”
India clearly was not happy about being hit in the hand, and it's easy to see why. Regardless of intent, it certainly was a scary situation, and one that India wasn't a fan of.
Fortunately, India appears to be okay, and he certainly played as if he was in the series opener in Milwaukee. But it is unsettling for players to experience pitches being thrown high and tight, especially at high velocities.
India appears to be just fine, but he was understandably not happy about what took place and made clear that he is in favor of pitchers being reprimanded for getting close to players' heads.
