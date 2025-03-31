Inside The Royals

Royals' Jonathan India Receives Best-Case Update After Scary Hit-By-Pitch

How many games will India miss? Approximately zero...

Mar 29, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Jonathan India (6) runs to first base after a single in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Jonathan India (6) runs to first base after a single in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals can't afford to lose any key offensive contributors for even the shortest amount of time.

It was clear coming into the season that the Royals' lineup lacked depth, and that showed immediately in the team's series loss to the Cleveland Guardians to open the season. And matters were nearly made worse by an ugly hit-by-pitch in the last inning of Sunday's game.

Left fielder/third baseman and new leadoff hitter Jonathan India wore a 99-mile-per-hour fastball from Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase straight to the jaw. He left the game immediately, but he quickly got back to his feet and appeared not to be dazed by the blow.

That left the Royals hopeful that India could be back quickly after the brush with danger. And it turns out he'll be back as quickly as humanly possible.

Kansas City posted their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on social media, and India is back in the leadoff spot, playing third base.

Evidently, any reevaluation the Royals must have completed after Sunday's game went smoothly. The first pitch is in Milwaukee at 1 p.m. CST, so it's a quick turnaround on top of the travel day.

India went 3-for-11 with two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the opening series, good for a .429 on-base percentage. That's his calling card and the reason Kansas City brought him to town via trade: getting on base in front of superstar Bobby Witt Jr.

A hit-by-pitch like India's can have long-lasting effects, both physically and psychologically. But by all appearances, it seems the Royals dodged a bullet here.

Published
