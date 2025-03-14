Royals Make Hall Of Fame Announcement For World Series Champ, 8-Time Gold Glover
The Kansas City Royals' Hall of Fame continues to grow, and its latest inductee couldn't be more deserving.
The 2015 World Series team will always hold a special place in Royals lore, and the members of that team have quickly begun filling up the halls of Kauffman Stadium with plaques. Manager Ned Yost was inducted to the Royals Hall of Fame in 2023, four years after he finished his duties as skipper.
Now, a second member of the 2015 championship team is joining the party.
Outfielder Alex Gordon, who played his entire 14-year career with the Royals after being drafted second-overall in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft, will be inducted to the Royals Hall of Fame in 2025.
The Royals announced Gordon's induction with a skit, posted on social media, depicting Gordon arriving at the "Hall of Fame lounge." There, he's greeted by a host of powder blue jacket-clad legends, including George Brett, Bo Jackson, and Yost, his beloved skipper.
Gordon, 41, was a three-time All-Star and one of the best defensive left fielders in recent baseball history. He won eight Gold Gloves and two Platinum Gloves, including both honors in his final big-league season in 2020.
Offensively, Gordon was solid as well, finishing his career with a .257/.338/.410 slash line, 1643 hits, and 190 home runs. And his most legendary moment came in that 2015 World Series, when he launched a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 1 against the New York Mets.
The Royals have yet to announce when Gordon's induction ceremony will be, but that day will surely be a party at Kauffman Stadium.
