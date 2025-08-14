Inside The Royals

Royals' Matt Quatraro Explains Surprise Bailey Falter Decision After Just Two Starts

In the middle of a playoff race, all bets are off

Jackson Roberts

Aug 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Bailey Falter (36) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Aug 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Bailey Falter (36) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The good news about the Kansas City Royals' trade deadline was that they stockpiled arms. The bad news is that they're now trying to navigate some delicate decisions.

On deadline day, Kansas City acquired three potential starting pitchers: Bailey Falter, Ryan Bergert, and Stephen Kolek. There was only room for two of them in the rotation at the time, so Kolek was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Now, Michael Lorenzen is set to make his way back from the injured list, so one more spot had to be taken away from a newcomer. And though it's Falter who has far more big-league experience, Bergert was pitching well enough that the Royals felt they had to keep him right where he was.

Matt Quatraro explains moving Bailey Falter to bullpen

Bailey Falter
Aug 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Bailey Falter (36) on the mound against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Manager Matt Quatraro announced, before Wednesday's series finale against the Washington Nationals, that Falter would move to the bullpen, after allowing nine earned runs across eight innings in his first two starts with Kansas City.

“Just trying to put the best rotation out there right now and also give us the best chance to match up out of the ‘pen and give us a little depth,” Quatraro said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Bergert, a rookie who was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres, could have instead been optioned to Triple-A to keep Falter in the rotation. But the Royals think he gives them a better chance to win right now.

After allowing just two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in each of his first two starts, it's hard to disagree with the logic that Bergert has earned his spot.

“He’s throwing the ball exceptionally well,” Quatraro said. “We’re really happy with that. We think he merits continuing to get starts.”

Falter will have to make an adjustment, seeing as he hasn't been a full-time reliever since 2021, his rookie season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He's not much of a strikeout guy, with just 77 punchouts in 121 1/3 innings this year, so it will be interesting to see if his stuff ticks up at all coming on in relief.

At 60-61, the Royals have to be nearly flawless the rest of the way to erase their four-game wild-card deficit. That means regardless of when Lorenzen, Falter, and Bergert get the ball, they'll need to keep runs at a minimum.

More MLB: Royals' Latest Farm System Ranking Suggests Uncertain Future In KC

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News