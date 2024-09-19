Royals, Matt Quatraro Predicted To Accomplish Feat Not Seen In Kansas City Since 2003
Not many saw this coming from the Kansas City Royals in 2024.
Just a season after tying a franchise-record 106 losses, the Royals have been in the driver's seat for a playoff spot all summer. They've been one of the stories of the Major League Baseball season, a rags-to-riches tale about what happens when an underdog believes it can shock the world.
Unfortunately, the Royals' sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers put any early playoff celebrations on hold, as Kansas City is only separated by two games from the cutoff point. But the odds are still in their favor, and if they do get in, they will have earned all the rewards that come with it.
Manager Matt Quatraro has been the steady hand guiding the Royals ship all season, and if K.C. does get to October, he will receive a lot of the credit. That puts him in line for a historic achievement only seen once before in Royals history.
Insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Quatraro as his favorite to win American League Manager of the Year on Thursday. Tony Pena was the last Royals manager to win the award, back in 2003.
"Quatraro should win the AL award after taking a team that went 56-106 last year to the cusp of a playoff berth this year," Bowden said. "His bullpen management, lineup juggling and emphasis on putting the ball in play and “moving the chains” have helped make this season a huge success in Kansas City. He has great leadership and communications skills and is well-respected by the players and front office."
In just his second season, Quatraro has helped transform the Royals on both sides of the ball. They've become one of the league's best offenses with runners in scoring position, and their starting pitchers have the second-best ERA in MLB a year after ranking 27th in the same metric.
It helps to have great players, and the Royals have acquired several since Quatraro began his managerial tenure. But the skipper has pulled all the right strings for K.C. in 2024. Soon, we will see whether he garners the ultimate respect from the Manager of the Year voting panel.
More MLB: Royals Top Prospect Could Be Salvador Perez's Heir After All-Star Season