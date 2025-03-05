Royals No. 1 Prospect Generating 'Buzz,' Could Debut During 2025 Season: Insider
What if the solution to the Kansas City Royals' corner outfield problem is already in the organization?
The Royals weren't able to find any upgrades for their outfield this offseason, though they certainly tried. Those efforts included offering a contract to new Toronto Blue Jays star Anthony Santander and exploring trades for the Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward and the New York Mets' Starling Marte.
As Opening Day quickly approaches, it doesn't look as though any additional help is coming in free agency. But what if, by August or so, the Royals can call upon their number-one prospect to boost their lineup?
First baseman Jac Caglianone, the 6-foot-5 slugger the Royals nabbed with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, is scheduled to get some work in the outfield this season in the minor leagues. Will that translate to a quick rise to the show?
On Wednesday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan highlighted Caglianone as one of 10 players around the league scouts are "buzzing" about so far during spring training. Passan also speculated that with a good showing in the minor leagues, Caglianone could earn a shot to debut in the majors during the regular season.
"At 6-5 and 250 pounds, Caglianone is an imposing presence, though he's not some wild-swinging, homer-or-nothing prospect. At High-A and in the Arizona Fall League, he struck out only 20% of the time."
"Kansas City has something of a first-base glut with Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez, so Caglianone will get outfield reps this year and could find himself playing in a corner, accelerating the timeline for his big league debut to perhaps as soon as this summer."
Caglianone, 22, didn't get off to a fast start in his minor-league debut, posting a .690 OPS in 29 games at High-A before moving on to the Arizona Fall League. But his power potential is immense (75 home runs in 165 career games at Florida), so if he adjusts quickly to professional pitching... look out.
Whether he plays first base, left field, or designated hitter, the Royals will welcome the boost Caglianone can give their offense. The only question is whether or not he'll earn himself that shot in 2025.
