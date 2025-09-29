Royals Pitching Addition Expected To Be Gone After 2025
The 2025 season has come to an end for the Kansas City Royals. After winning the second American League Wild Card spot in 2024 with 86 wins during the regular season, they fell short of the postseason in 2025. They at least secured a winning season, going 82-80, but it didn't save them from their fate. Their offense let them down and the pitching staff could only do so much.
Some changes will likely be made to the roster this coming offseason. Certain players may be on the way out after not producing this season. They made several moves at the trade deadline that they thought would pan out.
Left-hander Bailey Falter was added back in July. He is under team control for next season, but Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman predicts that he will not be back.
Royals Pitching Addition Predicted To Be Gone In 2026
"Before hitting the IL, Falter had struggled so much in his first two starts that he ended up suffering the same fate Lorenzen would end up suffering weeks later, with a demotion to the bullpen.
In 12 innings of work across four total appearances with the Royals, Falter threw to a 11.25 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and .370 BAA," Moody wrote.
"As mentioned earlier, the Royals have more starters than rotation spots in 2026, so when it comes to a name with no remaining minor league options like Falter, it seems like an exit is more than likely for the southpaw."
Falter was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline this summer. He made 24 starts and two relief appearances between Pittsburgh and Kansas City, going 7-7 and posting a 4.45 ERA in 125 1/3 innings of work and recording 81 strikeouts while posting a 1.285 WHIP.
He is not a free agent until 2029, but he is arbitration eligible in 2026. Still, there is a good chance that the Royals may move on from him. He didn't perform well, and they have a surplus of starting pitching. There isn't much he can provide at this point.
It will certainly be interesting to see what ends up happening with the 28-year-old left-hander. The Royals can certainly find better options if they want to make some tweaks to their pitching staff this offseason. They have good options in-house as well.
