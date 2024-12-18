Royals Predicted To Cut Ties With $2.3 Million Everyday Starter In Surprise Trade
The Kansas City Royals weren't supposed to be a one-man army, but that's what they've become.
In 2024, Bobby Witt Jr. was sensational, carrying the Royals to their first playoff berth in nine years almost single-handedly. Unfortunately, the rest of the offense around Witt was one of the lightest-hitting supporting casts in all of baseball.
Witt wasn't supposed to be the only big bat in the Kansas City lineup, though. When he was in the farm system, fellow prospects MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto had high expectations of becoming stars, too.
Melendez has fared better than Pratto in that he's been used as an everyday starter, whereas Pratto played most of this season in Triple-A. But the 25-year-old still hasn't lived up to his billing in parts of three big-league seasons, and there could be repercussions.
Earlier this week, Rachael Millanta of FanSided projected that the Royals would seek a trade for Melendez this winter, opening up a valuable corner outfield position for the team to find some more offense.
"Kansas City is actively working to secure another playoff campaign next season, but the team needs to lock in a reliable outfield before they can be considered a serious threat in contention conversations," Millanta said. "Melendez just isn't ready to be a part of that, and trading him now as part of a larger package would be the best way for the Royals to get a valuable return."
"With the right development, Melendez might eventually break out as a strong player — but the Royals aren't in a position to baby yet another underperforming outfielder while they're trying to pry open their contention window. It's time to move on."
It's been a fall from grace for Melendez, who was the Royals' number-two prospect behind Witt entering his rookie season of 2022. In three seasons, he's put up -0.8 bWAR, a .221/.303/.397 slash line, and 414 strikeouts.
Melendez is projected to make just $2.3 million in his first year of arbitration (per Spotrac), so it's not as though he's clogging up the payroll. Trading him would be more of a statement on the Royals' part that in their pursuit of a championship, underperforming players won't be given as long a leash.
